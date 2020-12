The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

