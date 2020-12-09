The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

