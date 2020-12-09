YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to Underperform at Santander

Santander cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YPF. UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.14.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

