Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.