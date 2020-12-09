Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $77.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

