MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.17.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

