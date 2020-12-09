Oppenheimer Downgrades Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $8,004,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $4,426,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

