Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.