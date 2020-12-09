SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDC. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

SDC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $102,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

