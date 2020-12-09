Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.41.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.