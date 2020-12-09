WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $98,000.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

