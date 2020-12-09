nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

