Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.