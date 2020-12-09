Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYAD. ValuEngine raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celyad Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.
Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.