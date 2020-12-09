Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYAD. ValuEngine raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celyad Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

