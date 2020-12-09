Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRTX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.73.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $240.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $244.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 67.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 52.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

