Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $475.00 to $565.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $486.43.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $509.97 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $522.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.