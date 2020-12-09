Barclays Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $32.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 64.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 74.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 184,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

