Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,449,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

