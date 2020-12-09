Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Barclays from $380.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.64.

Shares of CTAS opened at $359.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.23. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Cintas by 26.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

