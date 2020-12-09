Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:LAZR) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:LAZR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Gores Metropoulos has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

