ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

