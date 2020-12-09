TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,256 shares of company stock worth $8,229,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

