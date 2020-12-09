Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.75.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

