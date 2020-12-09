Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.75.
NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
