ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.07.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -784.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 593,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,016. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $834,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

