Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,735 shares of company stock worth $4,896,400 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $105,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $43,722,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

