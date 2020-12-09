Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RLAY. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

