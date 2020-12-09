Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 23.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 22,341.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Premier by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

