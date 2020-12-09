Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

