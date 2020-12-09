Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
