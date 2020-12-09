Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ARMK opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

