Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Up 0.9%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.36. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nuvei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

