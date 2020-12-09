WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSE:WYY) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 283,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 130,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.75 and a beta of 0.76.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSE:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.