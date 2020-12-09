WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSE:WYY) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 283,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 130,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.75 and a beta of 0.76.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

