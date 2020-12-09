Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) Shares Up 1.7%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.53. 569,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 98,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

