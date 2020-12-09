PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Trading 7.1% Higher

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 979,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,056,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $407.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.70.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSE:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

