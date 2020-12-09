Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 149,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 99,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

About Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

