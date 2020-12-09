Waterside Capital (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.

Waterside Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSCC)

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

