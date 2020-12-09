RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 613,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 359,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition stock. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. RedBall Acquisition accounts for 2.7% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owned about 1.17% of RedBall Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.