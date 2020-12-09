Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Stock Price Down 13%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD)’s stock price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 4,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONPHD)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

