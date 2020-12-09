Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PCOM opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.10 million, a PE ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Points International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Points International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Points International during the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.