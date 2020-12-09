Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Update

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 235,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.