Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 235,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.