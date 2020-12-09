Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,044.0 days.

MICCF stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

