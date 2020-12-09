Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after buying an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,844,000 after buying an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,594,000 after buying an additional 473,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.