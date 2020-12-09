Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 20,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of SLB opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.