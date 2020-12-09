Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expands By 10.2%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,106 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 752,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 634,845 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.