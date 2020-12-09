Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Grows By 10.2%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:DIN opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.