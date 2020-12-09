NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NUVA stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

