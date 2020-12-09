CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 931,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CynergisTek stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of CynergisTek worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.