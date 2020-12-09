Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CUYTF stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

