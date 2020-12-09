Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 1,290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $456.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.68. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.