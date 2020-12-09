Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2,850,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 888,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 310,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

