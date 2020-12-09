Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Short Interest Up 10.3% in November

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Navistar International by 515.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navistar International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

