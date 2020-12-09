Short Interest in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Decreases By 14.3%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $996.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus acquired 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,008.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

